If you’re into photography, Leica has something special in store for its followers. The highly lauded imaging company is reportedly celebrating its 100th anniversary in spectacular fashion. Being in business this long means consumers hold your products in high regard, which is no easy feat. Therefore, to mark this milestone, we have the M11 100 YEARS OF LEICA edition.

The German manufacturer of cameras and other high-quality optics plans to produce 600 examples of the limited-edition full-frame rangefinder model. Six countries are due to receive allocations of 100 units each. Those on the list include Germany, Japan, China, UAE, Italy, and the U.S.A.

Meanwhile, the cities are Wezlar, Tokyo, Shanghai, Dubai, Milan, and New York. These will appear at the top of the M11 100 YEARS OF LEICA as engravings, alongside the serialization number on the hotshoe. Apart from the distinct decorative marking, Leica goes for a glossy black finish with the adjustment dials in silver.

Specifications will remain the same, so existing owners of the standard version should be familiar with its nuances. On the other hand, interested buyers can expect class-leading performance, picture quality, and compatibility with a staggering catalog of M lenses.

The New York edition will drop this May with other cities to follow throughout the year. This is not an entry-level option for beginners, but it won’t matter to collectors of rare releases. There is no word yet regarding pricing, but it should carry a hefty premium given it’s an exclusive release.

"The variants of the Leica M11 100 YEARS OF LEICA differ in that they each feature individual engravings and special serial numbers, and can be considered real rarities thanks to their unique characteristics," reads the press materials.

Images courtesy of Leica