The Mstrmnd MSTR KEY Multi-tool is perfect for those looking for versatility and extreme portability in their EDC. It offers 20 tools in a size that’s as small as your house key.

This gear features tools mostly used for general everyday fixes and for leisure; from tightening or loosening screws to popping a bottle of cold drink. It’s practically a toolbox in your pocket that doesn’t come with the added heft and bulk. CNC-machined from 304 stainless steel and with electrochemical Polish finish, this handy gear can handle small or big tasks.

The Mstrmnd MSTR KEY Multi-tool has a large and #2 flat head screwdriver, a mini flat head screwdriver, a tape cutter/box opener, 1/4″ drive bit holder, and hex wrenches of various sizes (1/4″, 5/16″, and 3/8″). Moreover, it has a bottle opener, paint lid closer, line cutter, wire stripper, can tab popper, staple remover, and zip tie pick/release. The additional bicycle spoke wrench, anti-cam pry bar and Lucky Lotto scratcher may also come in handy. Likewise, the pill-splitter makes it convenient to break apart tiny medicine tablets if you can’t find a knife to the job in a pinch.

All these practical tools reside in a discreet design and one that could easily pass off as a mere adornment in your key ring. The Mstrmnd MSTR KEY Multi-tool is literally the same size as your house key at just 2.1″ x 1.07″ x .10″. It is also light in the pocket and in the hands to help you efficiently complete tasks. It only weighs 0.5 oz. and has a hole to tether to a lanyard or a key ring.

Images courtesy of Mstrmnd Collective