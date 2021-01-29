Among the board games we have been playing since we were kids, Monopoly always rears its head. We know some of you love it, but there are also those who would rather not have anything to do with it. Over the years, it has transitioned into the digital space and on various platforms. Others will tell you that the tabletop version is still the best way to play. Perhaps the Monopoly Luxury Edition can convince you to give it a go.

Even if one already owns every special edition or the board game, there are exclusive releases that are insanely expensive. Take for example the one crafted by artist/jeweler Sidney Mobell, which costs an eye-watering $2,000,000. You can actually check it out at the Smithsonian American Art Museum. The Monopoly Luxury Edition from Winning Solutions, on the other hand, is a remarkable example as well.

It comes in the form of a stunning wooden cabinet with burled veneer panels. You can also spot decorative plaques in metal on the sides of the board game. The play surface features a path with gold-foil details. Meanwhile, the recessed rolling area is faux leather with gold foil stamping as well. To match the theme, the tokens, hotels, and houses are die-cast with gold plating.

Aside from the gold embellishments, the Community Chest cards, Chance cards, money, and title deed cards are all look and feel premium. The title deed card holder is faux leather with gold foil stamping. Pull the die-cast metal drawer handles to reveal a bank teller money tray and spaces to store everything else. The Monopoly Luxury Edition measures 22 x 22 x 4 inches and includes everything you need to play.

Images courtesy of Winning Solutions