In colder climates, nothing ties together a living space better than the cozy warmth of a fireplace. Since time immemorial, humans have remained mesmerized by the dancing flames. Perhaps we are fascinated by the fire’s capacity to provide comfort and to cause devastation when left uncontrolled. However, with the help of modern technology, we have a safer alternative called the Aquafire Pro.

The name seems odd at first given it’s a compound of two elements that are complete opposites. Mix one with the other and results can be catastrophic in certain situations. Nevertheless, the fact that these do not produce heat or flame renders them completely safe. Manufactured by A|Fire Design, what you have here is purely decorative.

The Aquafire Pro is the top-of-the-line option ideal for homes, offices, commercial establishments, and rooms that may benefit from auxiliary forms of lighting. Available in small (20″), medium (40″), and large (60″), buyers can mix and match various sizes as needed. All you need is to plug it in, fill the reservoir with water, and enjoy the captivating light show.

For a more seamless setup, the package ships with a direct plumb kit. Hook it up to a water source and never worry about manually refilling the tank. The Aquafire Pro leverages ultrasonic technology to generate a fine mist that flows upward through vents and is then illuminated by an array of LEDs.

Users can choose from more than 30 preset hues via the included remote or through a companion app on their smartphone (Android/iOS). With the Aquafire Pro, anyone can enjoy the relaxing visuals minus the danger of a traditional fireplace. We believe a couple of these would elevate the atmosphere of any room.

As noted by the product page, “Our Aquafire® Pro Water Vapor Fireplace Inserts produce the look of fire without the danger of heat or flame. This is ideal for warmer climates and commercial spaces and allows for less restrictions for enclosure materials. There is also no crackling or artificial fire sound in these inserts.”

Images courtesy of A|Fire Design