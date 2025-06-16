Almost any structural material these days, from wood, concrete, metal, to PVC pipes, make good foundation in lighting fixtures. With a creative mind and electrical background, you can even make your own lamp from simple materials. But it takes a professional to craft a minimalist yet meaningful structural light. Especially one that channels the spirit of ancient Nordic traditions, like the collaborative Berserk Lamp from Anthony Gael Peraza Martínez, + COLAB, and Eder Osvaldo Aguilar.

This wooden table lamp draws design inspiration from ancient Nordic symbolism. It specifically references the shape and geometry of the Valknut, which is a symbol often associated with strength, protection, and transcendence. It is minimalist in its form and construction, which consists of two mirrored hexagonal frames that intersect at a central joint.

The symmetrical form of the Berserk Lamp creates a sense of balance and verticality, and evokes the stoic presence of Nordic runestones. Meanwhile, its angular geometry highlights the lamp’s architectural qualities, creating a visual tension while retaining an elegant silhouette.

Aside from the design concept, its construction also pays homage to Nordic material traditions. It’s crafted entirely from warm-toned natural wood with the pieces assembled through precise joinery techniques. There are no visible fasteners, emphasizing its craftsmanship and purity of form.

Then a minimal LED is the only light source, seamlessly embedded at the top. It casts a warm and soft glow that enhances the wood’s grain and texture. In true hygge concept, the light emitted from the Berserk Lamp creates a cozy atmosphere typical of Scandinavian interiors.

Images courtesy of Behance/Anthony Gael Peraza Martínez, + COLAB, and Eder Osvaldo Aguilar