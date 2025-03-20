Expensive heating and cooling bills are one of the common problems in any household and windows often play a big role in this aspect. Shades on windows come in handy as they help reduce the loss and cost of cooling and heating. Opening the shades during the day provides natural heat from the sun while closing them at night prevents heat loss. But knowing when to close and open them takes a lot of guesswork, and this is where the AI-controlled and solar-powered Mado C-Series Shades helps.

It reduces solar gain to prevent overheating, retains wanted heat during colder months, and controls light and glare. The AI uses data from weather reports, sun location, and user preferences to automatically raise and lower the shades to save energy. The shades run on a built-in battery perpetually charged by the sun and offer a six-month runtime between charges. It also has a backup USB-C charger in case of low to poor solar power.

The Mado C-Series Shades is smart home compatible and also offers several control options: via a smartphone app that adjusts the shades based on window orientation, occupancy, and weather, and via remote and voice control. The remote control comes pre-configured so it’s ready to control every shade right out of the box and works with multiple shades.

Moreover, this is unlike any of its kind that requires installation, drilling, and screws. Instead, it has a precision-fit design that snaps into place. You trim it according to the window length and mount it via a tension-fit system. With the Mado C-Series Shades, “you’ll never have to manually open and close your shades to save energy again.”

Images courtesy of Mado Dynamic