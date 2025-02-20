Your bum deserves only the plushiest and most comfortable seat out there especially if you plan to be sitting all day long doing whatever you have to do while seated. One that provides optimal support and great cushioning, like what the Mudu Studios’ SOLO furniture collection offers: comfort and artistic design.

Just looking at the pieces in the collection already gives the sense of its focus on relaxation and wellbeing. There is a sofa, an armchair, and a stool, all featuring plush upholstery seemingly placed on a pedestal made of contrasting material. The contrast of soft luxurious textile and metal or natural veneer for the stand enhances the plushness of the seat. It also adds a touch of modern silhouette and stylish character to the overall design.

The armchair in the SOLO furniture collection even has a standout feature: its innovative twist mechanism. You wouldn’t guess this feature just from looking at the soft material cover of the seat. This mechanism enables users to find their ideal lounging position and relax.

Moreover, the unique design of the pieces adds visual appeal to any space, creating a harmonious balance between form and function. They easily fit in any interior setup while providing optimal support for the back, arms, and buttocks.

Mudu Studios’ SOLO furniture collection offers both visual appeal and functionality. Alas, it’s just a concept for now and the designers are still looking for a manufacturer. But we can just imagine reading a book all day in that armchair or snoozing comfortably on the sofa.

Images courtesy of Behance/Mudu Studios