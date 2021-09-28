And just like that, Microsoft wraps up another Surface event for 2021. The products that were revealed were nothing short of remarkable. It seems like the company is finally giving consumers what they have been asking for. Among the devices that debuted, one stood out for its intuitive presentation – the Surface Laptop Studio.

After showcasing the latest roster of upgrades to its long-running platforms, Microsoft welcomes a fresh face to the Surface family. As the name is already implying, they’re marketing it under the laptop category. However, it comes off as more of a hybrid 2-in-1 courtesy of its capabilities.

Nevertheless, we’ll take their word for it given the form factor it follows. At a glance, the Laptop Studio looks like a mid-cycle update to Microsoft’s notebook series. In fact, it can technically function as such depending on the task the user needs to accomplish.

However, a secondary hinge on the lid allows creative professionals to turn it into an all-in-one slate for editing images and videos. As you can see, it can double as a portable version of the Surface Studio workstation. It’s even compatible with the Surface Slim Pen 2 and Surface Dial accessories.

The 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touch display even boasts a buttery smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. Microsoft wants to make it more than just a transforming digital canvas. Therefore, you can choose to configure your Laptop Studio into a productivity powerhouse good enough for on-the-go gaming.

Range-topping specs include an 11th-generation Intel Core H35 i7-11370H CPU, a 32 GB LPDDR4x RAM, a 2TB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4 GB GDDR6 GPU memory. The Laptop Studio is definitely on our wish list for the upcoming holidays.

Images courtesy of Microsoft