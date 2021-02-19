Sony gracefully left the laptop computer scene in 2014. Its VAIO label was then acquired by Japan industrial Partners, which opted to continue its operations. Fast-forward to 2021 and the brand is still alive and ready to take on other industry giants. The stunning VAIO Z is a slim and sleek option that’s shipping with all the bells and whistles of a premium laptop.

From what it brings to the table, the VAIO Z promises superior portability with outstanding durability. Before we get into the technical side of the device, let’s check out what makes it so unique.

The product page describes it as “a symbol of extreme experience and innovation.” What seems like a brushed metal housing is actually something else. The manufacturer notes that it is “the world’s first three-dimensional molded full carbon body design.”

As it stands, the VAIO Z might be the lightest flagship laptop available right now at just 2.11 pounds. Using a special process, the engineering team is capable of crafting a lightweight, rigid, and visually attractive shell. Of course, aside from its good looks, its spec sheet is equally impressive.

Even the base configuration is already substantial. We have an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics on board. Depending on what you plan to do with the laptop, you can go up as high as 32 GB of RAM.

The default storage is a PCIe SSD at 512 GB but you can bump that up to 2 TB as well. The VAIO Z packs a 14-inch 4K display but no touch support. For privacy, the front-facing camera has a physical shutter. Finally, battery life should be around 10 hours.

Images courtesy of VAIO