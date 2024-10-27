Modern flagship smartphones are truly remarkable as manufacturers cram every function they can think of. On paper, it’s a versatile all-in-one platform for communication, entertainment, productivity, videography, and photography. However, the ongoing release of new cameras like FUJIFILM’s X-M5 tells us there is a market for these types of shooters.

The average consumer usually believes whatever they see in a commercial. Manufacturers often claim everything was shot with the handset in question. However, a quick read of the disclaimer in fine print reveals additional equipment and editing were in use as well. Ask any professional photographer and they’ll tell you it all boils down to the size of the sensor and other components.

A couple of models that we recently showcased are outstanding options. These include the Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition and the Leica Q3 43. Unfortunately, you’ll need deep pockets to fully enjoy what the brands offer, The X-M5, on the other hand, provides the best bang for your buck in a stylishly retro and compact package.

The vintage look FUJIFILM goes for is an attractive characteristic of this mirrorless digital camera. It measures 111.9 mm x 66.6 mm x 38 mm (WxHxD) and weighs about 355 grams (body only). Currently, this model is purportedly the lightest in the series, which makes it easy to bring along during travels or just as a daily use unit.

For its design, the manufacturer imparts a sense of symmetry courtesy of the dials on top. Both flank the hot shoe, which sits flush with the upper surface. The middle section sports a leather-like texture to enhance your grip. The X-M5 is available in black/silver and black/black colorways. FUJIFILM is shipping the former next month and the latter around April of 2025.

Images courtesy of FUJIFILM