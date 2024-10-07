When a groundbreaking product like a smartwatch becomes mainstream, it usually benefits the average consumer. Unless you’re in the market for premium models, there are plenty of entry-level and mid-range options that are just as versatile. Unfortunately, there does not seem to be a lot of variety in design, which is probably why the A_001 PowerWatch can potentially shake things up.

There’s no question that this concept exudes a sci-fi vibe. Its use of geometric shapes, vibrant hues, and metal components suggests everything about the wearable is cutting-edge. The man behind the A_001 PowerWatch shares his fascination with Japanese superhero shows. Among those he personally names include Jiban, Winspector, and Jaspion.

Braz de Pina also notes that he loves to infuse his works with a variety of materials, tactile buttons, and more. Since all we have to work with are the renders, specifications are not yet available. However, we can probably guess what this device brings to the table. Firstly, let’s discuss the form factor.

The A_001 PowerWatch does not go for the typical timepiece case. Instead of round, rectangular, square, pillow, and other familiar silhouettes, it flaunts an angular display. We’re assuming it’s a touchscreen, but there are physical buttons, a dial knob, a scroll pad, and a crown. Perhaps, all of these are just extra ways to interact with the unit.

Some of you might miss it, but a cutout on its fabric strap lines perfectly with what seems like sensors. These are likely for health monitoring functions such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and ECG, to name a few. The A_001 PowerWatch is chunky and adds a bold statement on your wrist.

Images courtesy of Braz de Pina/Behance