In 2019, Microsoft shocked the tech industry during the unveiling of its first foldable smartphones. Its decision to go with Android instead of Windows took us by surprise. Despite the fresh design and exciting features, it failed to meet expectations. Fast-forward to 2021 and the aptly named Surface Duo 2 is about to launch with exciting upgrades.

The first-generation dual-screen Android device would have been an awesome comeback for the company, but it was plagued by several shortcomings. We can’t wrap our heads around why Microsoft failed to consider what its competitors have on offer at the time.

You might say the Surface Duo 2 is by no means perfect, but it does address some of the issues people had with its predecessor. Overall, the presentation stays true to the original concept of two touchscreens with a versatile hinge system. This time, the specifications and performance now match its distinction as a flagship unit.

Microsoft finally embraces 5G connectivity thanks to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM. There are three storage sizes now: 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. Unfortunately, expandable storage is still a no-go here.

Notifications were a nightmare on the first model due to its lack of an external display. The Surface Duo 2 finally overcomes this limitation by curving the inner sections of the AMOLED panels. This is a clever solution that leaves a section visible on the spine when closed. Microsoft calls it the Glance bar System.

Finally, the imaging capabilities of the Surface Duo 2 should allow it to stand toe-to-toe against other premium handsets. The 12-MP wide-angle, 12-MP telephoto, and 16-MP ultra-wide-angle sensors should be enough even for discerning photographers.

