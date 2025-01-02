Basic laptop design has barely changed over the years. Although there are unique variations such as 2-in-1 and detachable, the the standard clamshell style remains popular. Portability is an essential characteristic users look for, so Sunil Kim came up with a cool alternative. The concept is called the Cylin and it’s evident why it carries the name.

What we like about it is how the South Korean industrial designer stays grounded. There are plenty of outrageous yet remarkable portable computing platforms, which incorporate technology not yet commercially available. The ideas behind these are certainly noteworthy but are not likely eligible for mass production anytime soon.

“Cylin is a portable PC consisting of AR glasses and a controller. AR glasses offer benefits such as a lightweight design, large screens, and expandability, yet they are not widely utilized in daily life,” writes Kim. Basically, it’s like taking existing systems, reworking their core functionalities, and incorporating productivity as the primary feature.

He then adds: “To bridge this gap, I propose a compact PC that combines AR glasses with a controller designed for intuitive interactions, making it suitable for everything from video streaming to completing various tasks efficiently.” The tube is about the size of a portable Bluetooth speaker, with a flexible flap that doubles as a cover and keyboard.

A cutout holds the augmented reality glasses and a wireless mouse with capacitive touch capabilities. The case provides the processing power to run the operating system and its applications. Meanwhile, the keyboard appears to be a silicone membrane type with a leather cover. The Cylin seems to be rechargeable, while a USB-C port is available for charging.