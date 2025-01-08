With the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show currently underway, it makes us do a quick check to see how many devices we regularly use daily. It turns out that there are a lot and simultaneously charging these can be a nightmare. Multiple charging bricks on a power strip are not a pleasant sight, which is why Genki is crowdfunding the Moonbase.

The brand is a great source of accessories and other useful gadgets tech-savvy users will find handy. Their products are aesthetically stylish, high quality, and cater to a variety of needs. Among these are game controllers, kickstands, capture cards, cables, chargers, and more. The Moonbase is a feature-packed charging system.

A regular power strip can help users organize their desktop or workstation, but Genki believes they can streamline it further. Available in white/orange colorway, the manufacturer describes it as a 7-in-1 supercharger. As of our writing, the first stretch goal was reached, which unlocks the Darkside version.

This is a purely cosmetic tweak that presents the Moonbase in shades of gray and blue. According to the Indiegogo page, additional funding will eventually allow production to include multiple socket types for a more global appeal. By default, the futuristic power strip comes with three AC ports and four USB-C ports.

At 240W, it can simultaneously charge up to seven devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and gaming systems. Adjust the LED lighting effects via a capacitive button. Safety systems include protection from surges, grounding, overvoltage, overcurrent, short circuits, multi-faults, and temperature. The Moonbase is shaping up to be another awesome addition to Genki’s lineup.

Images courtesy of Genki