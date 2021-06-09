Body grooming does not start and end with the hair and nails but also below the belt. This applies to both adult men and women who want to maintain parts of their body clean and neat looking. But you need the proper tools when it comes to this particular upkeep and the Meridian Maintenance Package gives you all the essentials you need.

The set does not just come with the quintessential trimmer but other paraphernalia to keep your nether region clean and fresh. But for starters, the trimmer is designed for bathroom use as it is waterproof. It comes with two adjustable guide combs (93-6mm, 9-12mm) to help you trim to your desired length. It features 6,000 strokes per minute and a shaver tech system that guarantees to protect your sensitive areas so nicking is definitely a no-no. A full charge via a USB charger gives you 90 minutes of trimming.

Then the Meridian Maintenance Package also gives you 50ml of odor-fighting Ball Spray to keep it fresh down there. The citrus smell helps with odor neutralization and skin irritation. Among the natural ingredients present in the spray include moringa, witch hazel extract (to relieve inflammation and irritation caused by chaffing), tomato fruit extract, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, green tea extract (to prevent redness), and Gingko Biloba Nut Extract (an antioxidant that provides soothing effects and increased hydration). It also has Hyaluronic Acid to help seal in moisture after every shaving soap application.

Moreover, the set comes with two extra blades for the trimmer. It is ideal to change the blade every 3-4 months depending on usage. As with other trimmers, this one also has a cleaning brush to sweep those unwanted hairs stuck between blades.

