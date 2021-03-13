BEST SHAVING SOAPS
1
When it comes to choosing the best shave soap, everybody will all have their own list of priorities. Some will place how well soap lathers at the top, others will prefer one that provides great lubrication, and some will want one that smells fantastic.
All are important factors but imagine if you could find one that scores well in all three of those areas and is also extremely cheap compared to others? That is exactly the case with the Van Der Hagen Luxury Scented Soap (3-Pack) as for your money you’re getting three pucks of soap instead of just one.
All shaving soap reviews that we have seen have all commented on the scent of the Van Der Hagen in particular but it’s also known for providing a thick and creamy lather and for its lubrication qualities as well.
Specs
- Alcohol-Free Yes
- Smells Like Bay Rum
- Size 3.5oz
2
Although a bit more expensive and you only get one puck, this Lather & Wood Bay Rum Scented Shaving Soap is another excellent option to have. This is a more traditional tallow-based product (which means it’s animal fat based) and it has certainly been designed for those of you that want to be taken back to the days of the old west.
Offering up a creamy lather and a high-quality glide, this soap is also made up of ingredients such as shea butter and coconut oil that will soothe your skin and prevent any irritation. You’ll even be left with a mild but flavorsome scent, an impressive cut, and moisturized skin that will feel great for the remainder of the day.
Specs
- Alcohol-Free Yes
- Smells Like Bay Rum
- Size 4.7oz
3
We don’t think that you can argue that this is definitely the best shaving bar soap when it comes to the name! While it obviously and rather intentionally sounds like a term we’d best not write down in words, it’s a different connection to its name that allows this product to stand out. That is the fact that this tallow-based Razorock Mudder Focker Shave Soap uses thermal mud among its ingredients which are known for the moisturizing effect it can have on your skin.
We also liked this shave soap because it is a large puck and is priced affordably while it provides a good level of protection against irritation and is one of the easiest on our list to lather. It also has a nice sandalwood scent that is prominent without being overpowering.
Specs
- Alcohol-Free Yes
- Smells Like Sandalwood/Amber/Vanilla
- Size 5.6oz
4
Some brands are more popular than others but not too many can come close int hose terms when compared to the shaving soaps from the Italian-based Proraso. Their Shaving Soap in a Bowl has amassed plenty of admirers over the years, especially from those that have sensitive skin.
Made from all-natural ingredients, so no silicones, alcohols, or parabens among others, there is literally nothing that can irritate your skin. Furthermore, this soap always produces a rich and thick lather and you won’t even need your own shaving bowl as this has been designed so that you can use it straight out of the cup.
Summing up, this is a great allrounder that is cruelty-free, priced competitively, and the quality of shave that you get is consistently high. The only downside is that the menthol scent may not appeal to everybody.
Specs
- Alcohol-Free Yes
- Smells Like Menthol/Eucalyptus
- Size 5.2oz
5
Speaking of great names, how about Chiseled Face Groomatorium as a brand name? Made in the USA, this Ghost Town Barber Handmade tallow-based shaving soap has been attracting plenty of admirers and rightly so. It’s a little on the expensive side compared to the others so far especially when you consider the size of the tub but shaving performance is where it really stands out.
Whipping up a lather is done very quickly, it provides a slick glide when shaving, and you the post-shave experience is one that feels great on your skin. The scent is not for everybody but we actually really liked its traditional barbershop smell that has hints of gunpowder, cedar, and bergamot.
Specs
- Alcohol-Free Yes
- Smells Like Barbershop
- Size 4oz
6
As one of the more premium products on our list, this Mahogany Shaving Bowl & Soap by D.R Harris & Co Arlington has certainly been designed for the wet shaving connoisseurs among you. Firstly, it comes packaged in a stunning mahogany bowl that just oozes class and secondly, it’s triple-milled which is widely regarded as the best type of shave soap that money can buy. It produces a creamier lather and is slicker than other types such as primarily glycerin-based soaps.
The fantastic scent applied to this shaving soap is of a floral/spring nature in our opinion as you can smell plenty of citrus and fern on your skin for hours after use.
Specs
- Alcohol-Free Yes
- Smells Like Floral/Spring
- Size 9oz
7
If you’re quite new to wet shaving and are looking for the best shaving soap for beginners, you certainly will not go wrong with the delightfully smelling RazoRock La Famiglia Shaving Soap. It’s a semi-soft soap which makes it perfect for the inexperienced among you while it is also highly affordable.
We also have to admit that while it is much cheaper than any others on here, this is not at any real sacrifice to the quality that it provides. The soap lathers up fairly quickly and that lather is usually thick, provides a good glide, and will also moisturize the skin for the rest of the day. The scent is great but it also might be deemed a little on the powerful side for some of you.
Specs
- Alcohol-Free Yes
- Smells Like Bergamot
- Size 4oz
8
If you thought the last entry was cheap, you should check out this Arko Shaving Soap in a Bowl. This is a long-lasting brand that has been around for decades and while it certainly is a budget brand, you’ll really be surprised at just how good this soap is.
The scent is one that you’ll either love or hate but the soap itself provides a slick lather that is thick and creamy. At this price, the scent is never going to be one of the main reasons to buy a shaving soap anyway but we actually found it to be quite nice. We do understand why some think less of it though when it is compared to the scents of other more expensive soaps.
Specs
- Alcohol-Free Yes
- Smells Like Soapy Lemon
- Size 4.8oz
9
Firstly, no, this shaving soap does not smell like a badger! We’re pretty sure you’ll be glad about that as it actually has a very pleasant bouquet that omits bergamot, cedar, and sandalwood. As for the shaving performance this soap provides, this is of good quality too. It stands up well to the toughest of beards, allows for a smooth glide when shaving, and its lather can be whipped up in no time at all.
Great for sensitive skin you’ll also have the peace of mind that Badger Shaving Soap will not leave your face looking like it’s been gnawed at by a small animal – that pesky badger again! In fact, the many natural ingredients found in this product will go a long way to keeping our face moisturized for the remainder of the day.
Specs
- Alcohol-Free Yes
- Smells Like Bergamot
- Size 3.15oz
10
Wet shaving connoisseurs will always have split opinions on the many artisan shave soaps that are on the market but while some are a bit of a letdown, others like this we feel are right up there as the best shaving soaps in 2021. Handmade in the USA, this soap contains no parabens, sulfates, preservatives, or petrochemicals and is made purely from natural ingredients.
The lack of chemicals does, of course, mean that the scent is a little tame but we prefer a soap that helps to give a decent shave over how it smells. It has to be said that while the lather is not as frothy as you’ll find elsewhere, it is one of those soaps that seem to improve in this area the more that you use it. As for the post-shave experience, your face feels reinvigorated and ready to face the long day ahead.
Specs
- Alcohol-Free Yes
- Smells Like Lavender/Eucalyptus
- Size 3oz
11
Bay rum is one of the most popular fragrances among men and if you’re one of those that cannot get enough of it, you’re going to love this shaving soap from Barberry Coast Shave Co. Furthermore, if you prefer your products to be animal cruelty-free and free of synthetic chemicals, artificial colors, parabens, dyes, and sulfates, you’re also going to want to give this stuff a try.
Made in the USA and from 100% natural ingredients, this shave soap produces a thick and rich lather that will leave your skin smooth, clean shaven, and with a scent that you and your partner will love. Daily shaving doesn’t get much better than this and having tested this ourselves, we have no problems with recommending it to you.
Specs
- Alcohol-Free Yes
- Smells Like Bay Rum
- Size 3.8oz
12
Another men’s shaving soap brand that we love is that of Col. Conk and with this variety pack of theirs, you get to enjoy four distinct scents from their glycerin-based soaps. Lime, bay rum, amber, and almond are the four fragrances included and while it’s always nice to have a choice each time you shave, the quality of each shave will always be of a high standard with these shave soaps.
We found the lather to be rich and foamy while the lathering itself produces results much quicker than you’ll find with many other soaps. Other plusses include the fact that these soaps are made in the US and that almost all of the ingredients are natural.
Specs
- Alcohol-Free Yes/No
- Smells Like Lime/Bay Rum/Amber/Almond
- Size 2.25oz
13
If you’re looking for the shaving bar soap that will allow you to say goodbye once and for all to razor burn and other skin irritations, then we suggest you take a look at this excellent Barristers Reserve Shaving Soap from Barrister and Mann.
Made in the USA, this tallow-based soap will conjure up a dense and creamy lather that’s full of slickness and will leave your skin feeling cleanly shaven and refreshed. Furthermore, while the scent is fairly light, it really embodies the popular barbershop aroma superbly. All in all, while a little expensive compared to other soaps, we do feel that not many can compete with this one in terms of all-around performance.
Specs
- Alcohol-Free Yes
- Smells Like Barbershop
- Size 4oz
14
Captain’s Choice is renowned for the quality of their shaving products so you’ll be happy to know that their North Shaving Soap is once again of a very high standard. Slick and with a good cushion, shaving doesn’t get much better than when using this wonderfully scented and lubricating lather.
Lathering this soap always produces a rich and creamy result while the glide will almost certainly feel effortless each time. We especially liked how much can be lathered from such a small amount used which means that this five-ounce pack is certainly going to last a good few months at least. In fact, this is why they ship the stuff in a container that’s oversized for the puck. We really enjoyed how pleasant the scent was too and how long it lasted after the shave was finished.
Specs
- Alcohol-Free No
- Smells Like Evergreen
- Size 5oz
15
Providing a big nod towards vintage shaving soaps of years gone by is this traditionally styled shaving soap from Sir Hare. Tallow-based but full of ingredients that are completely natural, this four-ounce puck of soap will leave your skin feeling supple and revitalized after every shave.
Ideal for all types of skin types you can be certain to enjoy a full, creamy, and thick lather that does not take too much work to create. Additionally, we found the glide to be smooth which obviously helps to minimize any nicks and the scent to be fulsome without being too overpowering. To sum up, you’re never going to find a soap that can get as close to that barbershop experience than this one.
Specs
- Alcohol-Free Yes
- Smells Like Bergamot/Oakmoss/Cedarwood
- Size 4oz
16
Offering great value for money and a long-lasting lather that literally takes a few seconds to form is this shaving soap from Men’s Soap Company. Even better is the fact this is made from all-natural materials which mean that you’re not going to experience anything that can irritate your skin. In fact, it will do the opposite by moisturizing and protecting it.
This is a glycerin-based soap that really lathers well and softens the beard perfectly for each daily shave. As for the scent, it’s light and subtle so if you’re after something a little stronger, you might want to look at some of the other soaps on our list.
Specs
- Alcohol-Free Yes
- Smells Like Himalaya
- Size 4oz
17
Not convinced by any of the shaving soap reviews above and still looking for the best companion for your straight edge blade? Then perhaps this popular Himalaya shaving soap from Henry Cavendish will provide what you’ve been looking for?
We actually feel that this is one of the best shaving soaps for sensitive skin as it contains 100% natural ingredients which will moisturize, nourish, and protect your skin even after you’re done the shaving. We did find the scent to be a little mild but we do know that many of you prefer a soap that doesn’t overpower in this respect.
It should also be said that this is a refill pack so is just a puck of soap, so you will need to have a shaving bowl to use it. Nevertheless, this is certainly one of our favorite shaving soaps due to its thick and rich lather, eager glide, and especially its post-shave aftercare.
Specs
- Alcohol-Free Yes
- Smells Like Wood/Nature
- Size 3.8oz
18
Containing all-natural ingredients and homemade, the MoonDance Soaps Handmade Tangerine Cream Shave Soap is the perfect product to finish up our list of the best shaving soaps in 2021. Made in America, this soap will provide a dense yet slippery lather that will not only allow you to enjoy a seamless close shave but will also moisturize your skin.
Among the natural ingredients, you have shea butter, vitamin E, bentonite clay, and kokum butter with each of them being ideal to be used on all skin types. There is no scent in this soap but surely that’s what aftershave and cologne are for anyway? Anyhow, great price and a great product made locally – definitely worth checking out!
Specs
- Alcohol-Free Yes
- Smells Like Unscented
- Size 4oz
How to Lather Shaving Soap?
The quality of your shave will all come down to the quality of the lather that you create. A lot will also come down to personal preference as to whether you prefer a lighter or thicker lather when shaving.
So, to ensure that you get the ideal lather the first thing that you need to do is prepare your shaving brush and your chosen shaving soap. Both need to be soaked in water with the brush only needing a few minutes in some warm water and the soap requires a minimum of ten minutes.
Once the brush and soap have soaked for long enough, it’s time to start lathering until you get the desired consistency. Add a small amount of water to your soap and start swirling the brush with a decent amount of force over the top of it. It’s important to know that the more water you add, the thicker and creamier your lather will become. Continue swirling until you have a nice foam that’s filled with bubbles and is at the consistency that you prefer.
How to Use Shaving Soap?
Once you’re happy with the consistency of the lather that you’ve created, you’re now ready to start applying it to your face. The brush will already be loaded with a good amount bubble-filled foam and you can now start to apply it to your face in a swirling motion. Continue to swirl until the foam really starts to build on your face and remember that you can also dip the brush into some warm water if needed before again swirling it around on the areas that you need to shave.
Shaving Soap VS Shaving Cream?
Of course, we have plenty of options when it comes to shaving these days and while we feel that shaving soaps offer the closest, most comfortable and irritation free shave, we do accept that there are benefits to using shaving creams or gels as well. Creams and gels are far more convenient simply because they can be applied directly to the face using your hands.
There is no need to soak your soap and brush and build up a lather which can save a lot of time. This makes them ideal for those of you with little time or for an inexperienced beginner. However, once you have mastered lathering shaving soaps, you will quickly realize that the closeness of the shave and the many complex scent profiles that are available in soaps cannot be matched by any cream or gel.
A Close Shave
Find anything above that has your hair standing on end in anticipation of being decapitated? Any of them will be a massive improvement on the low quality and environment damaging gels and foams that are available in the grocery stores. Furthermore, once you start wet shaving, you’ll never go back to using those cheap plastic razors that along with the foams will irritate your skin and deliver a poorer shave.
Fresh and pleasant scents, terrific post-shave skin moisturization, and a shaving experience as a whole that will be more enjoyable, if you have yet to try wet shaving, now is the time to start lathering up. Also, while you’re here you can also check out our other shaving product reviews and even those of hygiene products such as men’s body wash.