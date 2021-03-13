Waking up to find a fresh amount of fluff on our face each morning can be annoying to say the least unless of course, you’re trying to grow out a full beard that you can apply some of the best beard wax to. We have enough to do in the mornings as it is what with showering, brushing our teeth, unloading our bowels, eating breakfast, and generally faffing about so that we look our best for the day ahead.

It has to be done though, right? So, in that case, if it’s to be done, it should be done right! Shaving soaps might mean you take a little longer to shave each time but in our and many others experience, it’s these soaps that will give you the best shaving experience.

Of course, if you’re one of those that prefer convenience over quality and are simply not interested in the whole lathering of your own shaving soap, you’re probably going to be more interested in the best shaving creams for men instead. There’s nothing wrong with this of course; we live in a world of instant noodles, microwaves, fast food, and movies on demand, we simply do not like to wait for anything.

We do know that many of you will prefer the more traditional form of wet shaving though, especially the variety of fragrances, the process of finding the perfect lather thickness, and an end result that is often a closer, more comfortable shave than creams and gels can provide. You might not be able to shave right out of the box but you will certainly feel like you have enjoyed a great shave rather than just a good one.

So, want to see what we feel are the best men’s shaving soaps on the market? Then lather yourself up and start brushing through our faves below.

Top Picks