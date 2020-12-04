Luxury carmakers are not letting the ongoing health crisis stop their production of some of the most striking machines this year. Longtime owners of these types automobiles already hold the level of quality they come with in high regard. The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class aims to continue the tradition with a sedan that promises elegance and comfort through and through. Moreover, it manages to mix modern and classic elements into a beautiful presentation most people can dream of owning.

Even without Maybach’s help, the S-Class lineup from Mercedes-Benz is already some of the most premium-tier cars out there. However, there’s no limit to how high the luxury marques can push the envelope. For starters, you can choose between the Mercedes-Maybach S580 4Matic or the Mercedes-Maybach S650.

The former boasts a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 at 496 horsepower which also gets an additional 21 horsepower boost from it 48-volt mild-hybrid configuration. Meanwhile, if you crave even more performance, the latter is equipped with a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 power plant rated at 621 horsepower.

Both 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class trims channel their output through their all-wheel-drive system. Speaking of luxury, the interior is where this ride shines. You get twin executive seats with massage functions, Courtesy of its longer wheelbase rear passengers can enjoy legroom and seating with adjustable backrests, seat surfaces, and leg rests.

But that’s not all, The MBUX Interior Assist technology provides gesture controls. The roller sunblinds and reading lights can be toggled using it. The cabin is overwhelmingly lavish with wood paneling, leather upholstery, metal accents, and the manufacturer’s badging all around. Finally, the exterior coat of the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is customizable with a two-tone option as well.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-Benz