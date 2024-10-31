Depending on where you live, the chilly weather will make people want to stay cozy indoors during the holidays. On the flip side, those with adventurous hearts choose to spend their time surrounded by nature. If we have capable overlanding beasts like the 2025 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition, camping out certainly sounds awesome.

Assuming all the necessary gear is already at our disposal, let’s find out if this bad boy is the real deal. From what the reports tell us, the American carmaker’s original plan was to completely cease production after the 2024 model year. However, it seems the higher-ups had a change of heart for some reason.

We have yet to find out how many examples Jeep plans for production as well as the pricing. Still, what matters is that there are new units on the way. For starters, the 2025 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition is kitted out with a 6.4-liter V8 SRT HEMI with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The mill produces 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. It’s enough to take the SUV from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. As the press release points out, the upcoming 4×4 will sport a brand-new aesthetic. Exact details regarding the exterior hardware kit are still under wraps but images show an Anvil paint job with the rims in Bronze.

Other standard add-ons include wide-track axles, Tru-Lok electronic locking differentials, electric front sway bars, rock sliders, and an 8,000-pound winch to get your 2025 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition out from a tight spot. “Jeep brand listened and will continue the 392 Final Edition into the 2025 model year,” stated company executive Bill Peffer.

Images courtesy of Jeep