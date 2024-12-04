Ducati fans are in for a treat, but there is a bit of waiting involved. As much as we all want goodies to arrive in time for the holidays, perfection usually takes time. Thus, it’s best not to rush things until the manufacturer deems it ready to launch what it calls “the next level formula.” Thankfully, the team has plenty to share about the 2025 Streetfighter V4.

The manufacturer’s timing is impeccable given the last time they had something awesome to show a few months ago. The Scrambler Icon Dark was in a lot of ways enough to please those who prefer a retro silhouette. Perhaps it was to buy a bit more time before clients demanded a new iteration of its iconic naked sports bike.

Now that the cat’s finally out of the bag, here are fascinating details about the upcoming 2025 Streetfighter V4. From every angle, this bad boy just oozes style and substance that people immediately associate with the Panigale formula. Ducati best describes it as “a design that demands attention, boasting aggression and sophistication in equal measure.”

While looks definitely matter, this moto would feel inadequate without an equally impressive engine. Hence, they’re outfitting this mean machine with a 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine. This liquid-cooled 90° V4 mill with counter-rotating crankshaft supplies 205 horsepower and 88.3 lb-ft to the rear wheel via a six-speed Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) gearbox.

Moreover, the improvements to its chassis include a hollow symmetrical swingarm, a MotoGP-sourced front frame, a Desmosedici GP-inspired rear suspension, new Brembo Hypure brake calipers, and light alloy five-spoke rims shod in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tires. The 2025 Streetfighter V4 is slated to arrive around April next year.

Images courtesy of Ducati