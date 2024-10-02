To the average consumer, it seems like Apple and Samsung are the only premium options in the market. Meanwhile, if you’re the tech-savvy type, we all know there are other players with high-end options. Although it’s only available in select countries, Huawei presents a new flagship, which it aptly calls the WATCH Ultimate.

Unfortunately, the ongoing U.S. trade ban means the Chinese company cannot legally sell its products stateside. Moreover, the lack of Google Mobile Services is a major dealbreaker for its smartphones as well. Still, those who manage to snag the WATCH Ultimate are in for a treat.

If not for the digital display, this SKU can easily pass for a traditional timepiece. Speaking of luxury, the manufacturer uses a combination of top-shelf materials to build its 48.5 mm x 48.5 mm x 13 mm enclosure. Without the strap/bracelet, it weighs about 76 grams.

We have a zirconium-based liquid metal case, a nanocrystalline ceramic case back, a sapphire watch crystal, and a noncrystalline ceramic bezel. Timekeeping, activity tracking, health monitoring, and other functions are viewable on its 1.5″ round touchscreen. Its spec sheet says the module is an LTPO AMOLED with a 466 x 466 pixel density.

For convenience and robust ingress protection, the wearable charges wirelessly (accessory included). With standard usage, a full charge will last approximately 14 days or up to four days with all the bells and whistles active. Huawei claims the WATCH Ultimate is tough enough to withstand submersion up to 10 ATM.

As for aesthetics, buyers can pick between three colorways: Green, Blue, and Black. Depending on the bundle or ongoing promotions, the package includes the WATCH Ultimate, a wireless charger, a titanium bracelet, a fabric strap, an HNBR strap, and documentation.

Images courtesy of Huawei