The MecArmy CPLU Watchband LED Light is handy for those who find it a hassle to bring a physical flashlight around. It is a watch accessory but also works well with MOLE strapping systems.

This light runs on a rechargeable 55mAH lithium polymer battery that takes an hour for a full-charge using its dedicated USB cable. It uses Cree XP-G2 S4 LED that outputs up to 300 lumens for both turbo and strobe. You can also toggle between high (110 lumens over 2 mins), medium (16 lumens for 1.6 hours), and low (4 lumens at 7.1 hours) light modes. The LED provides a peak beam intensity of 220cd and a max beam distance of 31 meters.

The MecArmy CPLU Watchband LED Light is of titanium construction which makes it lightweight enough at 1.09 to attach to your watchband. It is also thin at just 0.71″ and is compact as not to be bulky at only 1.2″ l x 1.1″ w. Its CNC-machined TC4 titanium alloy body is corrosion-resistant, IPX-6 water-resistant, and has an impact resistance of 1 meter.

This portable LED light has a unique titanium switch that prevents accidental activation and provides light indicators during charging. A red flashing light means the device is charging and the light turns green after a full charge. The charging port has a dedicated cover for safekeeping..

The MecArmy CPLU Watchband LED Light is not limited to your watchband. It also fits any strap systems, Molle system, bag strap, bag braid, and more, as long as it fits within the device’s measurement. It fits straps that are 24mm wide or less and which are 4.5mm thick or below.

Images courtesy of MecArmy