For the past few weeks, we’ve seen several global brands celebrate each one’s respective achievements. These were ranging from anniversaries, sales milestones, and more. Meanwhile, there are also others that bid goodbye to their long-running production run. MB&F is doing just that, by offering us the LM1 Final Edition. Collectors should act now before all examples are spoken for.

For huge fans of unconventional timekeeping instruments, you can never go wrong with their roster of avant-garde watch designs. On the other hand, the Legacy Machine N°1 series is their elegant take on a round form factor. We’re not exactly sure as to why they will close out the line.

However, they sure as hell intend to give it a fitting send-off! Just like prestigious automotive marques and how they bring back old-school favorites, there is still a possibility of a revisit in future. For now, you can treat the LM1 Final Edition as the definitive version that would make a remarkable addition to any discerning watch lover’s collection.

To our surprise, MB&F forgoes the use of precious metals. Instead, it presents the 44-mm x 16-mm case in stainless steel. This was intentional so owners can focus on the beauty of its hand-wound single-mainspring calibre and its 45-hour power reserve.

The LM1 Final Edition sports a chocolate tone (deep brown) dial which hosts two white sub-dials with blue hands for different time zones, Above and in between these is a flying balance wheel held by a polished bridge. Then there’s the vertical power reserve indicated at 6 o’clock.

You can see more of the movement, via the exhibition caseback. The LM1 Final Edition is finished with a brown hand-stitched alligator leather strap with a stainless-steel pin buckle closure. MB&F is making only 18 examples of this classy timepiece.

Images courtesy of MB&F