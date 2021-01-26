Among the watchmakers that regularly release models with unconventional designs, we have Urwerk, Jacob & Co, Richard Mille and others. Then there’s MB&F and its latest release – the HM9 Sapphire Vision lineup – introducing elements of underwater exploration into the spotlight. This collection of luxury timepieces allows us to appreciate the exceptional craftsmanship that goes into each of these items. Moreover, it reminds the industry of what is possible when designers shy away from tradition.

The name stands for Horological Machine N°9 which is fitting as the MB&F highlights the intricate mechanisms within. In the same way that manufacturers showcase skeleton movements through exhibition casebacks, the watches in the HM9 range offer outstanding visibility into their inner workings. Among the two configurations, the Flow versions sport a red gold or titanium case with sapphire crystal windows in certain sections.

For that unhindered view of what makes the HM9 tick, the Sapphire Vision lineup is a good place to start. These come with a combination of a sapphire case with white gold or red gold frame. MB&F reveals that all of the watches in the collection are equipped with a three-dimensional gasket for ingress protection. Additionally, This gives it a water resistance rating of 3 ATM (30m).

At the heart of every HM9 Sapphire Vision and Flow is a 301-component manual movement. Meanwhile, two balance wheels deliver everything to a central planetary differential, which, in turn, drives the hands on the dial. On the underside, there are two free-spinning propellers that exist purely for dynamic aesthetics. So far, Richard Mille’s RM 53-02 Tourbillon Sapphire is the only timepiece we can think of that closely rivals MB&F’s impressive profile.

Images courtesy of MB&F