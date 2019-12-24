The Matador Packable Water Bottle complements the brand’s range of packable bags and travel accessories. Its 1liter capacity ensures you stay hydrated while on your travels or outdoor adventures.

Designed for portability, this packable water holder measures 1.1.5 x 4 x 2.5 inch (29 x 10 x 6 cm) and only weighs 2.5 ounces (70g). It’s the perfect water carrier for just about anyone: athlete, biker, hiker, student, and more because it does not weigh you down.

Moreover, the Matador Packable Water Bottle boasts convenience for on-the-go hydration. It features a full-length straw and a lockable one-way bite valve instead of the screw-on lid used in similar flexible water bottles. It also has a removable mouthpiece cap and a built-in handle that you can clip on a carabiner.

Meanwhile, the zippered bottom allows for quick and easy refills. It also allows you to easily and thoroughly clean inside the bottle. As for its ergonomic shape, it makes drinking a comfort since the bottle fits snugly in your hand.

Amping up its portability feature is its packable design. You can flatten it when not in use so you always have a space for it in your bag. Since it’s packable then it is not bulky and does not take too much space in your bag.

The Matador Packable Water Bottle is made of non-toxic materials to ensure safe drinking. It is made of BPA & PVC-free TPU. The bottle also features measurement markings so you know how much liquid is in it.

Images courtesy of Matador