It’s almost the end of 2021 and the supply chain is still yet to catch up with the demand. Both current-generation consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X) are still so difficult to come by. On the PC front, the latest graphics cards are almost as scarce. Thankfully, gaming accessories are plentiful. The year is still full of surprises like the Master & Dynamic MG20.

Wireless gaming headphones from a luxe label might not be on anyone’s shopping list, but there will be a market for it. The MG20 primarily uses Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, but the package includes a low-latency 2.4-GHz dongle and cables should you choose to go wired.

We all know exceptional acoustic quality is essentially what makes Master & Dynamic a favorite among audiophiles. This definitely holds true for the MG20, but there are features engineered in mind for the discerning gamer. The silhouette should be familiar to those who already own a pair of over-ear cans from the brand.

Long gaming sessions shouldn’t be a problem as memory foam cushions wrapped in lambskin provide superior comfort. The pivot points on the earcups conform to the unique shape of the user’s head to relieve pressure. As for the headband, Master & Dynamic uses plush Alcantara.

The right side is where you’ll find the volume wheel and playback control button. It gets busy on the left which houses the Bluetooth button, 7.1 virtual surround sound button, USB-C port, microphone volume wheel, and microphone port.

The detachable microphone features a pop filter to ensure crystal clear communication with friends online. Even without it, the MG20 will switch to the built-in mic instead. No need to swap headphones anymore as Master & Dynamic crafted a versatile model for gaming, communication, and music.

