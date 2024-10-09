While tech titans Samsung and Apple aggressively innovate the consumer electronics industry, it’s easy to overlook the other players. Meanwhile, Sony may have dialed back its efforts to compete in certain segments but still supplies a diverse selection of audio products. The LinkBuds Fit is a new pair of wireless earbuds that securely yet comfortably stay in place.

A problem many users encounter with true wireless stereo earbuds is the tendency of these to fall out during movement. Some brands include various accessories that hook into parts of your ear’s auricle. Others rely solely on the silicone tips to form a tight seal and lodge firmly in your ear canal.

Meanwhile, Sony introduces what it calls Air Fitting Supporters to keep the LinkBuds Fit where they need to be. According to the Japanese tech giant, ear shape data collected by researchers since 1982 was used to develop a superior ergonomic design. It works alongside the ear tips to ensure pleasant all-day usage.

Each unit houses an 8.4 mm driver. Sony lists a frequency response of 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz at 44.1 kHz sampling and 20 Hz to 40,000 Hz at LDAC 96 kHz sampling. The enclosure is rated at IPX4 to withstand splashes and sweat. Wear these outdoors or in the gym and enjoy your music.

Another cool feature is the Auto Ambient Sound mode. The LinkBuds Fit dynamically adjusts the intensity of its active noise cancelling function accordingly. It allows you to hear conversations or announcements clearly on the fly. This is possible via the Integrated Processor V2.

Take your pick from four colors: Black, Green, White, and Purple. Mix and match your LinkBuds Fit with an array of optional add-ons such as the Air Fitting Supporters, case covers, and more.

Images courtesy of Sony