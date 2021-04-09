The success of the video game market continues to surge amid the ongoing 2019 novel coronavirus crisis. Since the pandemic prompted government officials — with the guidance of healthcare experts – to enforce lockdowns, gaming became the top source of entertainment. Perhaps, Bang & Olufsen are seeing an opportunity here and expanding their lineup. Catering to gamers, here is their Beoplay Portal wireless gaming headphones.

Years of manufacturing some of the most visually striking and audibly impressive products for the modern user or home, Bang & Olufsen is enjoying recognition for its premium craftsmanship. The Beoplay Portal is a refined alternative for players with discerning tastes when it comes to their gaming gear.

From what we can gather, the Beoplay Portal touts a collaboration between Bang & Olufsen and Microsoft. This allows the headphones to wirelessly pair with the Xbox Series X/S. Instead of Bluetooth – which audiophiles absolutely despise – it directly connects the console via a lossless 2.4 GHz.

Within each earcup is a 40 mm electrodynamic neodymium driver which delivers crisp detailed sound. It even supports Dolby Atmos surround audio technology to make gameplay even more immersive. Tipping the scales at only 9.95 ounces, the Beoplay Portal will feel comfortable even and long hours of intense gaming.

Outstanding ergonomics, breathable materials, and memory foam padding lets users focus on their music or matches. Features such as transparency mode, adaptive active noise cancellation, and an innovative virtual boom arm system enhance your experience.

Bang & Olufsen says a full charge of its 1,200 mAh battery can last up to 12 hours in regular mode. Switch the Beoplay Portal over to Bluetooth and that increases to 24 hours. You can get it in Black Anthracite, Grey Mist, or Navy colorways.

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen