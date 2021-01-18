Binatone’s MaskFone combines fashion, protection, and functionality in one wearable piece sure to be a conversation starter. This face mask has a built-in mic and earbuds to reduce mask removal any time of the day.

This washable face mask makes it convenient to take calls and listen to music on the go. Its built-in microphone and lightweight earbuds provide crystal clear audio. It connects wirelessly through the Hubble Connect companion app so you get crystal clear conversation sans the muffled sound. Moreover, the app even works with voice controls turning your mask into a smart hub for Alexa, Google, or Siri.

Meanwhile, the wires of the earbuds in the MaskFone are seamlessly incorporated into the straps and cable clips allow for tangle-free use. Magnets hold them securely in place when not in use. The control bottoms are at the bottom of the mask.

As for protection, this water-resistant face mask repels 95% of airborne particles and filters bacteria and pollution with the use of replaceable PM2.5 and N95/FFP2 filters. It keeps your face dry as it uses breathable fabric made of soft twill that contours to the face. It has a tight weave that prevents large particles to enter while allowing for some airflow.

The MaskFone then is ideal to wear while you’re working up a sweat. Its moisture-resistant material gives a barely-there feel as it cups the cheekbones, crosses the nose, and fits snugly under the chin. It stays snug and comfortable while you are on the go or listening to music or doing both.

Images courtesy of Binatone