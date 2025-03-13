Luxury saunas are no longer reserved for spas or five-star hotels. You can now enjoy the experience right in your garden or backyard with prefab spas readily available in the market. Out of the Valley’s Tyto sauna, for one, brings the Nordic sauna culture to your home.

It features the very best of all Out of the Valley’s designs in one streamlined thermal experience. Handmade to order in the company’s workshop in Devon, each shed offers full customization and optional extras to fit your needs. It effortlessly reaches peak temperatures either by wood or electric power.

The exterior of the Tyto sauna boasts Thermowood cladding brushed to enhance the wood’s texture in the grain. It sits humbly in the background thanks to its black natural oil treatment that gives the wood its beautiful finish. Each sauna comes with a welcoming entrance deck equipped with coat and robe hooks.

Inside, it features breathable and natural sheep’s wool insulation and smooth thermo aspen wood panels for humidity regulation and a calming environment. It sits up to three comfortably or four via thermo aspen bench boards integrated with a backrest for comfort. The bench boards have Stelon sauna oil finish to make them antibacterial.

Meanwhile, the flooring comes in either light or dark grey high-traffic porcelain tiles with a concrete effect. The Tyto sauna even lets you adjust the mood with its adjustable internal 3000k LED lighting lined below the benches and above the backrest. There are also lights outside on the deck and Astro LED wall-mounted black downlights. Then large high-temperature sealed double-glazed windows offer panoramic outside views with the option to add privacy glass.

