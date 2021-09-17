A while back, we pointed out a trend wherein almost every audio brand will eventually offer true wireless earbuds. Most established companies back then were probably on the fence and thought it was just a marketing gimmick doomed to fail. Fast-forward to 2021 and we now see Marshall join the fun with the Motif A.N.C. and it looks awesome.

Among the TWS earphones Men’s Gear has been featuring so far, we’re loving the manufacturer’s aesthetic direction here. Much like the majority of its speakers, headphones, and other products, it carries the distinct Marshall theme. Moreover, the Motif A.N.C. boasts a water-resistant construction.

One popular feature most buyers go for in a pair of true wireless earbuds is active noise cancelation and transparency mode. Since Marshall is going up against the likes of Apple, the Motif A.N.C. is matching it as well. To efficiently filter out unwanted noise, it comes with three sealed-fit silicone tips.

Choose the most comfortable among the bunch and let the ergonomics take care of the rest. Be sure to use the size that doesn’t move around so the buds don’t fall out. Control your music or make/receive calls with a touch of the “M” badge on the housing. We also love the knurling on the short stems.

Matching the look of its world-renowned speakers is the charging case, with the familiar Marshall script up front affixed to the lid. Lift this up to reveal a printed text that reads “EST. 1962” in gold. The Motif A.N.C. is compatible with wireless chargers and adds another 20 hours on top of the 4.5 hours battery life of the earbuds.

