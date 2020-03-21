Health experts around the world are calling for our cooperation to stem to spread of COVID-19. This helps us understand why organizers are calling off big events. While we are still mourning the cancellation of the 2020 Geneva International Motor show, online reveals are helping us throughout the ordeal. Thus, we have been featuring an impressive catalog of vehicles recently and ready for more. Now, let us shine the spotlight on Mansory as it presents the Cabrera.

According to our sources privy to the inner workings of the automotive industry, the German luxury car tuning outfit was originally preparing one heck of a lineup for the now-cancelled expo. This Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is apparently just one of 11 bespoke rides that would have debuted at the show. At this point, we are glad that unveiling such as this continues despite the health crisis.

Getting back to business, Mansory is giving this high-performance Italian hypercar a subtle-yet-substantial makeover. From a visual standpoint, we can see that the carbon fiber body kits add 1.575 inches of width to the Cabrera. Moreover, the shop is draping the exterior with a stunning Vento Verde chameleon paint.

Peeking inside the interior, what greets us is a luxurious upgrade of color-matching upholstery and carbon fiber elements. The Cabrera is likewise flaunting enhancements under the hood with a comprehensive tuning package. The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ’s stock 6.5-liter V12 engine now produces 810 horsepower with 575 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, testing shows a 0-60 mph dash in 2.6 seconds with a top speed of over 220 mph. This is an exclusive production run to mark Mansory’s 30 years of service with only one example per decade for a total of three.

Images courtesy of Mansory