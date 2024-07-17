Occasionally Ducati likes to surprise its followers with bespoke builds or concepts to showcase the design versatility of its catalog. However, most hold the manufacturer in such high regard that they prefer the stock configuration. As much as we encourage creativity through aftermarket customizations, the new Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition might be an exception.

The slogan even describes it as “a collector’s Panigale V2 created to celebrate the culmination of Ducati’s twin-cylinder engine evolution.” Practically the two-wheel equivalent of high-performance vehicles, this superbike is ready for action on the road or track. Straight from the factory, this bad boy ships with top-notch specifications and more.

To reinforce its racing pedigree, the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition boasts exclusive elements. It features removable rear-view mirrors, adjustable Rizoma footpegs, a plexiglass top fairing, and sports hand grips, to name a few. Of course, the crucial component here is the 955 cc liquid-cooled Superquadro L-twin cylinder Desmodromic engine.

Mated to a six-speed Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) gearbox, the mill cranks out around 155 horsepower and 76.7 lb-ft of torque. We have a monocoque aluminum frame with Öhlins suspension systems on both ends. The Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition rides on five-spoke light alloy rims shod in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tires.

Meanwhile, carbon fiber is likewise incorporated for weight reduction and exceptional durability. The composite parts include the mudguards, clutch cover, silencer end cap, shock protector, chain guard, and swingarm protection. Furthermore, the rest of its aerodynamic body flaunts a special livery by Drudi Performance and Ducati Centro Stile. Only 555 examples of the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition are available.

Images courtesy of Ducati