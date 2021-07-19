When you live and breathe high fashion, it somewhat limits your shopping choices for products outside of outfits and accessories. Over the years, the world’s top haute couture brands have been expanding their catalogs by including unexpected products. Take for example LV as it introduces an exclusive skateboard as part of its Summer 2021 collection.

If this move ignites feelings of déjà vu, it might be because of Chanel’s surprise reveal a few years back. You see, in 2019, the French luxury fashion group unveiled a skateboard and surfboard that only the elite could afford.

LV’s offering, on the other hand, is several grand cheaper, but nonetheless still cost-prohibitive to regular enthusiasts. There are two deck variants available to purchase and each ship with a beautiful Louis Vuitton case to keep your pricey purchase safe during transport.

Both share some elements such as the rich maple wood, transparent grip tape to show off the print, monogram flower screws, and LV badging on the trucks. The first is dotted by the label’s monogram all over the surfaces. Then there are the white wheels with the Louis Vuitton branding in black.

As for the second, it sports a watercolor artwork on the two sides of the deck. Every ball bearing is in a different color and the wheels have engravings of the Louis Vuitton monogram. The skateboards measure 8.3 x 31.5 x 3.9 inches.

The man behind these designs is Virgil Abloh, the menswear collection artistic director for Louis Vuitton. Given the cost of owning any of these skateboards, collectors might just want to display these instead.

Images courtesy of Louis Vuitton