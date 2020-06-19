Some of the awesome stuff we have been recently sharing cater to entertainment, food preparation, audio, and so much more. For those seeking a more extravagant option we also have you covered. One the more recent ones on show include a pool table from 11 Ravens and Rolls-Royce, an audio center from Slab, and a TV/Speaker combo from Bang & Olufsen among others. Now, Louis Vuitton demands your attention as it offers a foosball table.

Given that people are spending more time indoors due to the health crisis, sprucing up your living space or man cave might be in order. Most of you probably already have one or more of the things we pointed out above. Nevertheless, if you’re swimming in cash, a fancy foosball table might be the missing piece. The luxury label loves to dabble in more than just items for fashion as evident by this unique product.

Sources claim the inspiration comes from Gaston-Louis Vuitton, the founder’s grandson who has a thing for games and sports. Elements of its luggage lineup are definitely visible at first glance. The outer section of the foosball table flaunts the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram. This pairs perfectly with the gold hardware that adorns multiple sections.

The players are all hand-painted and in the image of the brand’s groom illustration. For plush and stylish comfort, Louis Vuitton is wrapping the handles in cowhide leather. Buyers can choose between canvas versions starting at $71,000 or the leather variants commanding an $87,500 price. If this foosball table is not your thing, there are others more from its catalog of games.

Images courtesy of Louis Vuitton