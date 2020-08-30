It was not long ago when 4K-resolution displays first broke into the market. Since then, the technology has become mainstream wherein almost every other consumer electronics group has one. However, when it comes to more portable platforms, the demand seems to be growing. While most compact options are limited to full HD resolutions, Lumonitor steps up the plate to give us the resolution and versatility we need.

We all know that as the resolution goes up the power requirements follows as well. Therefore, the majority of portable monitors require external power and are often bulkier if there’s a built-in battery involved. The Lumonitor, on the other hand, offers an adaptable alternative with some extras that position it above the rest.

Moreover, we love the fact that features a touchscreen with stylus support. This makes it a great companion for gamers, content creators, app developers, digital designers, and even regular folk who just want that extra display for entertainment and occasional work. So if we’ve successfully hyped you up, get ready because we’re going into detail as to what makes the Lumonitor perhaps the most exciting crowdfunding project we’ve seen in a while.

Factors to consider before buying a portable monitor

Before anyone even thinks about getting one, it’s essential that to know what a portable display can offer. Nevertheless, keep in mind that the Lumonitor is on another scale compared to most of the models you can purchase from retailers. So, let’s discuss a few of the common reasons as to why consumers would buy it.

Weight – First of all, if you’re going to be lugging around an extra piece of equipment weight matters a lot. Understand that this will be inside your luggage or backpack while you’re on the go. So, the lighter it is, the better. Those who plan to use it outdoors for whatever reason should consider this carefully. After all, nobody wants to be carrying something heavy for hours at a time.

Size – Much like weight, this specification is another crucial detail that should never be overlooked. If you’re trying to manage what items can fit inside your container, the portable monitor’s dimensions provide a good idea of the volume it can use up. Most agree that a good display size would be around 13 to 16 inches. Furthermore, the stand should be removable or can fold down to accommodate other gadgets if needed.

Battery/Power Options – Unless you’re using it within reach of a power outlet, a good portable monitor should have multiple sources of power. Models with built-in/removable batteries are great and it’s even better if the display can be used with power banks.

Connectivity/Ports – Depending on the devices you will be hooking up to your display, a good number and variety of ports can be handy. HDMI, USB-A, USB-C, and a 3.5 mm audio jack among others should cover most modern requirements.

What inspired the creation of Lumonitor?

According to its Kickstarter page, the creators wanted to develop a product that meets the needs of a modern user. Given that portability and wireless connectivity are premium features people want on of their devices, Lumonitor gladly delivers.

“We found ourselves feeling pretty tied down despite living in a ‘wireless’ world, and we knew there had a be a better way,” stated the team. “So, we gathered a team of engineers and started work on a device that could incorporate all of our gadgets into one go-anywhere, do-anything workstation. After over 2 years of design and dozens of prototypes, Lumonitor was born.”

The Lumonitor Experience

It’s all about the visuals – The Lumonitor, as the product description notes, is a portable monitor. Nevertheless, it stands out thanks to the ultra-HD or 4K-resolution. This is still a rare feature to find on a display of its kind. The 15.6-inch IPS panel uses LED backlighting to produce vivid colors.

Touch support – Not only are you getting a high-resolution and dynamic screen, but the inclusion of touch controls should make content creators happy. With the help of its proprietary PinPoint touch accuracy technology, editing photos, videos, and digital artistry are enhanced. Latency is a big problem, but its less-than-10-millisecond response time should put others to shame.

Great audio – Normally, when developing a portable monitor, companies focus the bulk of their resources on the performance and quality of the screen. Often, this leaves audio clarity as an afterthought, which can be disappointing for the user, but not the Lumonitor.

Meanwhile, it ensures a balanced experience as it generates impressive acoustic clarity. Editing videos, playing games, and composing music become even more immersive. There’s the high-fidelity output from its built-in stereo speakers. Likewise, plug in your headphones/earphones for a more personal listening session.

One versatile package – Lumonitor is not joking around and lives up to its definition as a portable monitor. The frame measures 360 mm wide, 220 mm high, and only 6 mm thick. Additionally, at just 1.3 lbs, it fits the very definition of portability.

Compatibility-wise, its collection of ports and plug-and-play support lets users connect their favorite devices. Packing two 4,000 mAh batteries for a total of 8,000 mAh, it’s enough to four hours without an external power source. Equally interesting is its ability to function as a power bank to charge your smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets.

Final Thoughts

We are seriously impressed with what all the bells and whistles that the Lumonitor will ship with. Our team loves the flexible nature of the device which not a lot of manufacturers can achieve. This will surely boost the productivity of professionals and allow gamers to enjoy the full extent of their console’s graphical/sound capabilities.

Ultimately, the 10-point capacitive touch just shows that the company knows exactly how to create a portable 4K monitor that will be difficult to rival. The Lumonitor is being crowdfunded on Kickstarter and has already surpassed its goal beyond expectations. This speaks volumes of what it intends to bring to the table.

Back this project now: here

If you would like your product reviewed and featured on Men’s Gear as well as its vast social media channels, e-mail Joe@mensgear.net