Each new year comes the promise of shedding those unwanted pounds and building muscles. But it’s easier said than done and soon those gym equipment end up gathering dust or rust. The pull-up bar turns into a clothes rack. But it’s the functionality of the latter that inspired the RAK Hybrid Training System.

It’s an innovative home fitness product that supports both your clothes and your workouts. It cleverly integrates both a pull-up bar and a clothing rack in a simple yet functional design. It features a streamlined and minimalist silhouette unlike those bulky frames.

Its width maximizes workout efficiency while occupying minimal floor space or without interrupting your room’s interior design. At the core of the RAK Hybrid Training System is a motion sensor that efficiently and quietly counts your reps.

Forget wearables, smartphone apps, and the setups. The equipment directly measures the movement, delivering accurate reading every time compared to wrist-based trackers. It also features a central module that allows attachments, like mirrors, dip bars, and more, for functional and aesthetic flexibility.

Moreover, the RAK Hybrid Training System is easy to install as much as it’s easy to use. It has a very straightforward joining system with minimal number of parts. Yet, it’s built tough and solid, so much so it can handle 150kg weight with only 14mm of deformation.

It also has a safety factor of 6.14, which is well beyond industry norms. The steel plate at the base ensures it stays steady even under pressure. Need to work on those arms and muscles? Simply slide the hanging clothes to the side or back and then shift them back into place when done.

Images courtesy of RAK