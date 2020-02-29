Learning basic survival skills when in the wild is crucial to ensure that you don’t end up pushing daisies in the middle of nowhere. Perhaps the most iconic personality that taught us the basic is none other than Edward Michael Grylls OBE. This British former SAS serviceman is popularly known as Bear Grylls and is the star of several TV shows that teaches folk how to survive in certain situations. With his help, the BEAR GRYLLS Survival 3740 MASTER SERIES springs into action

When it comes to timekeeping equipment for the great outdoors, Luminox is a reliable brand for ultimate reliability. Understanding what the user needs when facing difficult circumstances is what this manufacturer lives for. As such the BEAR GRYLLS Survival 3740 MASTER SERIES is ready to face any obstacle that comes its way.

This chronograph features a 45 mm CARBONOX+ casing with uni-directional turning bezel. The dial is mostly in black while the indices are in white. The watchmaker’s branding is just below the 12 o’clock mark while a Bear Grylls emblem sits on the right of the bottom sub-dial. Known for its Luminox Lighting Technology, the hands, indices, and bezel feature micro gas lights for superior low-light performance.

The sapphire lens touts an anti-reflective coating to keep the elements visible even in bright sunlight. The pushers are solid stainless steel, while the stainless-steel crown is wrapped in textured orange rubber to added grip. Powering the BEAR GRYLLS Survival 3740 MASTER SERIES is a RONDA 5030.D Quartz movement. This timekeeper is available with an orange or black silicone strap. Both variants ship with a compass to aid with navigation or map reading.

