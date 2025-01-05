In a few weeks, you or some friends might be celebrating the Lunar New Year. It doesn’t matter if we’ve just welcomed 2025 based on the Gregorian calendar, because everyone can still enjoy the festivities later this month. To mark the occasion, Longines unveils the Conquest Heritage Year of the Snake Edition. Watch collectors may want to add this to their catalog.

Folks who follow tradition usually expect red envelopes filled with cash, but if you want give somebody special something more meaningful, a timepiece like this would make a fine gift. Reference L1.651.4.09.2 is an exquisite expression of Swiss cratfsmanship.

Nothing too extravagant here as Longines markets the Conquest Heritage Year of the Snake Edition as accessible luxury. The round stainless steel case measures 40 mm x 48.10 mm x 10.80 mm and is also water resistant up to 5 bar. Moreover, it features a beatiful engraving on the case back.

The design is “a mystical snake holding a Lingzhi mushroom in its mouth,” by famed Chinese artist Wu Jian’an. Longines keeps it intimate as the commemorative cosmetics are only revealed when the user takes off the watch. This implies the owners intentionally want to show it to people they are close with.

Despite this intentional gimmick, a double-domed sapphire with anti-relective coating frames a stunning dial. The fumé style flaunts a beautiful gradient hue of red with golden hands and applied hour markers. In charge of its timekeeping functions is Longines’ L888 movement.

The self-winding mechanical caliber has a 72-hour power reserve and a 25,200 vph (3.5 Hz) frequency. It also comes with a black alligator leather strap. Only 2,025 examples of the Conquest Heritage Year of the Snake Edition will be available for purchase.

Images courtesy of Longines