After several months of publicity, Lucid Motors is finally gearing up for the big day. It’s already in the final stages of manufacturing and is supposedly shipping out to those who preordered this spring. Just when we thought that everything about it is out in the open, the automaker unveils something unexpected. The EV will be using Surreal Sound technology with Dolby Atmos.

According to the short but enlightening video clip shared by Lucid Motors, the Air is not all about eco-friendly performance. Making the announcement during the South by Southwest conference the upcoming all-electric sedan is packing something special.

It will be the world’s first automobile to use Dolby Atmos surround audio technology. Initially, we were thinking it will be purely for entertainment purposes. After all, the Air’s Surreal Sound system is a 21-speaker setup that will deliver a unique experience for all those inside the luxurious cabin.

Using a state-of-the-art DSP architecture, the Air’s Surreal Sound platform will generate from specific locations inside the vehicle. Engineers and designers from Lucid Motors are strategically placing speakers in key areas of the interior for nuanced playback.

Not only will Dolby Atmos give music and movies a 3D effect, but Lucid Motors also has other plans for it. Using the Air’s Surreal Sound speaker array, notifications and alerts will also be enhanced. An example given is when a passenger forgets to wear a seatbelt, the warning chime will only output close to that person. We can’t wait to hear opinions about it when the EVs are already in the wild.

