Ducati hyped us up for the 2025 Streetfighter V4 and its countless upgrades. Due to arrive next year, there is still plenty of time to check out what the competition has to offer. BMW Motorrad wastes no time and also unveils the 2025 R 12 S. As such we’re facing a choice between a sporty naked sports bike or an elegant homage to a timeless icon.

With both new models slated to drop early in 2025, buyers must decide which one to invest in ASAP! Nevertheless, deep-pocketed enthusiasts are probably ordering both anyway. Early reservations most likely guarantee a slot for the first production units.

Since we already shared an overview of Ducati’s moto, here’s what the German two-wheeler brings to the table. Despite its retro aesthetics, the 2025 R 12 S is a contemporary machine through and through. It “brings legendary genetics to the streets in a modern and stylish way. It combines the shapes and colors of the ultimate racing bike from the 1970s, the R 90 S.”

Peeking ever so slightly out of its tubular space frame trellis frame is a 1,170 cc, four-stroke boxer engine. The air-cooled, two-cylinder mill mated to a constant-mesh 6-speed gearbox supplies 109 horsepower (at 7,000 rpm) and 85 lb-ft of torque. It’s more than enough to take the 485 lbs. 2025 R 12 S and its rider up to speeds of 134 mph.

Aluminum spoked wheels are affixed to a USD fork with adjustable shocks at the front and a single-sided swing arm for the rear. Meanwhile, Brembo brake systems ensure adequate stopping power. This two-wheeler is designed for a single rider to enjoy to the fullest. Lastly, the 2025 R 12 S flaunts a dazzling coat of Lava Orange Metallic.

Images courtesy of BMW Motorrad