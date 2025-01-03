Teenage Engineering establishes itself as a premium source of audio products and other related electronics. However, instead of manufacturing these with superior sound quality and performance in mind, the striking aesthetics are also signature characteristics of the entire catalog. The latest SKU available for purchase is the OP-XY, which is a cosmetic rework of the OP-1 Field.

All one needs is to browse the Swedish outfit’s lineup of gadgets. Then, they’ll understand why the company has a huge following. It seems like they are taking a page out of brands with an emphasis on visually cohesive presentation. Therefore, it’s clear the OP-XY conveys the minimalist beauty of grayscale just like how the OP-1 Field flaunts it in a more tonal fashion.

Artists, musicians, and even the average enthusiasts will discover just how comprehensive its features are. Teenage Engineering calls it “a powerful sequencer, synthesizer, and sampler.” The device measures 11.4″ x 4″ x 1.2″ and tips the scales at 31.7 ounces. A full charge of its battery via USB-C should last up to 16 hours.

Users can plug in their favorite headphones for a more intimate creative session. They can likewise share it with others in real time via the built-in speaker. Groove to curated beats courtesy of its integrated cv, eight individual instrument tracks, eight auxiliary tracks, premium DAC, and effect sends, among others.

Your OP-XY is apparently “the most complete, portable sequencer ever, writes Teenage Engineering. It might take a while to master, but the results will eventually pay off. Although a physical port is a superior option, the unit also supports Bluetooth LE MIDI for low-latency wireless freedom. Don’t forget to grab official accessories to protect and transport your new toy.

Images courtesy of Teenage Engineering