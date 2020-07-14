Hair loss among men is extremely prevalent and can become noticeable as early as age 20. However, most men do not notice or experience hair loss until about the age of 35. Regardless of your age, hair loss can be devastating, and many individuals struggle to find treatment options that work for them.

We are going to shed some light on the popular treatment therapy known as low level light therapy and how it can be used to combat your hair loss once and for all! Keep reading to learn more about this technology and how it is used to regrow the hair follicles on the scalp.

Male Pattern Baldness Background

Male pattern baldness can also be known as androgenetic alopecia. This hair loss pattern typically occurs on the top crown of the scalp and can look like a ‘receding hairline’.

It can be brought on by several factors including hormones (DHT), age, medications, life events, and genetics.

The male sex hormone known as testosterone can change throughout the life of men. This hormone can eventually convert the testosterone into DHT (dihydrotestosterone) which is detrimental to the hair if overproduced.

As the human body ages, it is normal for cells to start dying off. Hair follicle cells are included and can eventually cause permanent hair loss.

Medications and life events such as cancer and chemotherapy treatment can also cause loss of hair. Often times this hair loss will regrow on its own after treatment and medications subside, but there can be instances where this is not the case.

Genetics can also play a key role, meaning hair loss can be passed down from generation to generation. If one of your parents and/or grandparents experienced hair loss throughout their lifetime, it will not be out of the ordinary if you do too.

What is Low Level Light Therapy?

Low level light therapy, also known as LLLT is a technology that was first used for chemotherapy to treat cancer patients suffering from hair loss. Today, it is used for many other reasons including age and genetically induced hair loss.

This light therapy utilizes photons in the light, which penetrate the tissue of the skin. For example, in hair loss patients, the light therapy penetrates the scalp tissues and absorbs the weakened cells. By doing this, the cells are encouraged to regrow in the problematic area because of the increased blood flow to the tissue. In hair loss patients, blood flow is increased in the scalp area, promoting new hair growth in the hair follicles.

The use of low level light therapy is non-invasive and involves no chemicals. This is one of the many reasons that scientists and medical professionals argue that it is a much better alternative than the invasive/surgical treatments available. This technology allows patients to improve their quality of life with little to no effort. As for hair loss patients, they are able to bring back their hair follicles to their healthiest stage by using this therapy.

What Devices Use LLLT?

Now that you know what LLLT is, we can now discuss the devices that use LLLT treatment to increase hair growth.

As you know, low level light therapy is used to stimulate blood flow in the scalp area to promote new and healthy hair growth. Medical devices known as laser caps are what use this treatment therapy to regrow hair on the scalps of individuals suffering from pattern baldness and other forms of alopecia.

Laser caps are equipped with medical-grade laser diodes that emit the low level light therapy onto the scalp tissue. They are worn just like an ordinary baseball cap and can be used discreetly.

About Laser Caps

Laser hair growth caps are FDA-cleared and clinically proven to be a safe and effective hair growth device. Depending on the brand, most caps are worn every other day for a specific amount of treatment time. They can be used conveniently whenever and wherever you want. The devices are completely portable, so you are not stuck in a clinic completing treatment. Most individual’s complete treatment therapy in the comfort of their own home.

Conclusion

Low level light therapy is a fantastic technology used to treat male pattern baldness and other forms of alopecia. There are no known side effects from using this technology and it is gaining recognition and approval from medical professionals and scientists all over the world.

If you are struggling with male pattern baldness and are looking for ways to combat your hair loss, consider LLLT and laser caps to help you.