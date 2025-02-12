There is a running joke that skincare is barely an afterthought for men. It generally points out that even with just a simple soap, guys tend to stay free of acne. Perhaps it’s just a stroke of luck because studies show there is no scientific to back it up. Nevertheless, it doesn’t mean we should neglect our facial care. To help us out, Cardon recommends the Dark Circles Skincare set.

As the product page says it “is perfect for those looking to brighten and revive dull and tired looking skin. Cleanses debris and grime from the day, depuffs and treats under eye bags, and rehydrates while soothing the skin in your sleep.”

Lack of sleep, stress, and other factors can significantly affect our overall health. Nevertheless, the signs usually become noticeable on our faces. The Dark Circles Skincare is comprised of three products: Purifying Clay Cleanser, Dark Circle Eye Rescue, and Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizer.

Cardon also provides step-by-step instructions to get the best results out of your new skincare routine. Start your day with a small dollop of the Purifying Clay Cleanser and repeat the process once more in the evening. Its formulation includes cactus extract, a tri-clay blend, and Centella Asiatica extract.

Next in the Dark Circles Skincare set is the Dark Circle Eye Rescue. The tube comes with a stainless steel roller ball tip for a mess-free experience. Its blend uses hyaluronic acid, cactus extract, and haloxyl. Roll it gently over your closed eye to reduce inflammation and brighten the skin.

Rounding out the trio is the Hydro Boost Gel moisturizer. The solution contains rosehip oil, niacinamide, and cactus extract. It is the final one in the Dark Circles Skincare bundle. About three to four pumps should be enough to prevent dryness.

Images courtesy of Cardon