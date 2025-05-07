Wellness brand Thermasol bills Solaris as “the world’s first fully off-grid, solar-powered sauna in the U.S.” Inspired by “Solis” (sun) and “Ars” (art), it offers the perfect blend of design, sustainability, and innovation, delivering full sauna experience even off grid.

It’s designed to fit a variety of outdoor spaces or remote areas, from cozy patios to lakeside retreats. It has solar panels mounted along its exterior, battery packs, and a pre-installed electric heater. It runs through solar power autonomy or a low-energy model with reduced power needs.

Solaris is available in two sizes: small, good for up to three people, and medium, for five users. The exterior dimension for the medium size measures approximately 86″ L x 86″ W x 97″ H, while the small measures 86″ L X 60″ W X 97″ H.

Moreover, it ensures privacy for a peaceful and comfortable sauna experience. Its solar-tinted panoramic glass walls invite natural light while preserving privacy. It also has an integrated LED lighting should you prefer to enjoy the sauna at night.

The durable lumber exterior also has UV-resistant cladding and built to withstand the elements. Meanwhile, the interior is easy to clean and maintain. It oozes modern European style with its tiled oak surfaces and large brushed alder benches.

Thermasol also equipped Solaris with WIFI access and a compact Harvia Delta 3.6 kW electric heater that ensures fast, gentle steam, supported by insulated, high-efficiency thermal panels. It reaches up to 76°C (170°F) within 30 to 40 minutes. It functions as a plug-and-play sauna, so on-site assembly is not needed. Instead, it comes fully assembled and ships via flatbed.

Images courtesy of Thermasol