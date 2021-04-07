It’s easy to forget that Louis Vuitton offers more than just handbags and luggage. Over the years, we have seen the French fashion house diversify its catalog with more product lines. In 2002, the haute horlogerie market welcomed the label’s first foray into fine watchmaking with the Tambour. With its fair share of fans, discerning buyers now have the posh Street Diver to consider.

The watch arrives in a 44 mm round stainless steel. It sports a multi-tone outline courtesy of the various color combinations available. Louis Vuitton has it in Skyline Blue (blue/silver), Neon Black (black/yellow/silver), and Black Blaze (rose gold/black).

Those with smaller wrists might want to consider the Pacific White (blue/silver/white) model which is smaller at 39.5 mm. However, the latter comes with a caveat which is a quartz movement. It might not be a dealbreaker, but somehow takes away a bit of its appeal.

Nonetheless, would have loved to see a Pacific white variant for the 44 mm Tambour Street Diver. Still, the most elegant among the bunch is the Black Blaze. It has a sporty visage yet would look dapper with a formal outfit as well. It goes to show that Louis Vuitton knows how to craft stylish timepieces.

Unlike the rugged look of typical dive watches, the luxe label manages to give it a more refined profile. You have a sunburst dial with a mix of round and baton hour markers along its perimeter. Only the 6 o’clock marker is square to accommodate the small seconds sub-dial just above it.

Owners can rotate the diving scale of the inner bezel via a screw-down crown at the 2 o’clock mark. Meanwhile, its main screw-down crown touts an LV emblem. The Tambour Street Diver runs on an ETA 2895-2 self-winding calibre with a 42-hour power reserve. Finally, it is paired with a rubber strap with Louis Vuitton badging along the outer surface.

Images courtesy of Louis Vuitton