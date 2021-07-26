Esteemed fashion houses normally stick with more traditional products, but the ever-growing demand for technology has pushed many to reconsider their strategies. Even the likes of Louis Vuitton now dabble in consumer electronics albeit with a touch of style. To refresh its lineup this summer we have the Horizon Light Up Speaker. So far, it’s the best-looking among the bunch.

LV is seemingly going all-in when it comes to audio and is even marketing optional accessories for them. The Horizon Light Up Speaker doesn’t need one because you need to show it off. Being a portable wireless speaker, you can take it along to show others your refined tastes.

The device measures approximately 7.1 inches wide and 5.5 inches high. It weighs about 2.2 lbs, which is a bit on the hefty side, but there’s a good reason for it. Given the caliber of quality expected of Louis Vuitton, plastic just won’t do.

Instead, you can find top-notch materials such as stainless steel, leather, and tempered glass. The Horizon Light Up Speaker has a conical shape on both ends. Two rubber feet on the bottom section prevents it from rolling around. If you want it to stand upright, the charging dock doubles as a sleek base.

According to the product page, the designers drew inspiration from the house’s Toupie handbag. For durability, it uses stainless steel finished with a matte gunmetal PVD coat. Instead of fabric, the speaker grill flaunts a black perforated and embossed leather with the iconic monogram pattern.

The top ring has 23 monogram flowers, while the middle ring features the Louis Vuitton branding spaced evenly around. These elements will light up in sync with your music. The Horizon Light Up Speaker also ships with a black leather wrist strap and travel pouch.

Images courtesy of Louis Vuitton