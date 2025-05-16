While the ownership of a supercar, hypercar, or their limited-edition versions is what the wealthy usually strive for, others crave ultimate exclusivity. As such, illustrious marques such as Pagani will gladly customize one of their machines for the right price. Just take a look at this Zonda Unico and its bespoke configuration.

Apart from its status as a one-off, what actually caught gearheads by surprise is the vehicle itself. The 140th unit — which was unveiled last year — was supposedly the final example to officially close the book on the Zonda series. Thus, this development just goes to show that money can make miracles happen.

As with commissions of this nature, Pagani is keeping details about the client tightly under wraps. “This one was born in the silence of the Kunlun Mountains,” notes the Italian carmaker. “A one-off Zonda, entirely reimagined—outside and in—following the client’s vision, detail by detail.”

The Pagani Zonda Unico in question here is almost completely clad in carbon fiber. Even the sections in a bold blue shade still bear the distinctive weave pattern of the composite. The same hue also appears on the brake calipers, taillight surrounds, center-lock wheels, and quad exhaust tips.

There are no close-up shots of the cockpit, but we can spot a similar color scheme. Its understated two-tone profile is an aesthetic contrast to the otherwise aggressive aero package. Others also point out the prominent center fin and double rear wing, which give it an aviation-inspired silhouette.

Pagani did not publish the technical specifications of the Zonda Unico, but the standard powertrain likely remains unchanged. If so, this bad boy is packing serious heat with a 7.3-liter Mercedes-AMG V12 and six-speed manual gearbox. Output should be around 760 horsepower and 575 lb-ft of torque.

Images courtesy of Pagani