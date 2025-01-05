With the Lunar New Year celebrations later this month, commemorative products are beginning to drop. So far, we already have a the ProPilot X Year of the Snake Limited Edition by Oris and the Blue Lable Year of the Snake Edtiion from Johnnie Walker. It seems Marshall also has something cool to offer ahead of the festivities with the Emberton III Lunar New Year Edition 2025.

Those celebrating the event are already looking forward to a day full of culinary delights, refreshing beverages, gifts, reunions with family or friends, and music. To get everyone in the mood to party, you’ll need immersive audio. Thankfully, it’s a market segment the British music equipment manufacturer specializes in.

Although the Emberton III Lunar New Year Edition 2025 is notably compact, it packs an acoustic punch. The Bluetooth speaker “features more bass than its predecessor,” says Marshall. “Dynamic Loudness adjusts the tonal balance as you change the volume. Discover a rich, full sound that’ll never let you down.”

Furthermore, it boasts “true stereophonic” capabilities, which is another type of multi-directional sound technology. This means even of the grilles are not directed your way, 360-degree audio still reaches listeners within the coverage area. The Emberton III Lunar New Year Edition 2025 can also last more than 32 hours of continuous playback.

A built-in microphone makes communication convenient via hands-free talking whenever a call comes in. Your Emberton III Lunar New Year Edition 2025 is already compatible with Auracast if the signal is within range. Not only does it ship in special packaging, but the unit itself flaunts an excluisve colorway as tribute to the Year of the Wood Snake.

Images courtesy of Marshall