Apple’s ecosystem of apps and hardware are designed to operate smoothly. However, when it comes to third-party alternatives, there are some that encounter issues along the way. Those who believe in rumors would claim that this is intentional, so consumers purchase their products. In fact, the list of video doorbells supported by their HomeKit Secure Video is growing. The most recent addition is the Logitech Circle View Doorbell.

The way most smart doorbells operate is that in order to stream a live feed of what or who is outside your home it goes through a server. Moreover, most manufacturers do not ship their products with onboard storage. Instead, they will charge a monthly or annual fee for cloud storage, which you can access remotely anytime. Logitech’s Circle View Doorbell system will take advantage of Apple’s platform to keep your data and privacy safe.

Another problem that Logitech addresses is the field of view (FOV). Some smart doorbells fail to take this into account which results in video feeds or images that miss out on certain angles. The Circle View Doorbell, on the other hand, uses a 160-degree diagonal FOV with a3:4 portrait video. This means even if someone is just two feet away from the door you can still see them from head to toe.

Meanwhile, packages left on the ground should be visible as well. Additionally, its high-end glass optics and HDR support capture footage and pictures in remarkable detail. At night, Logitech’s low light performance and LED lighting records everything in full color up to 6 feet away. Other convenient features include intelligent detection, face recognition, rich notifications, and end-to-end video encryption. The Circle View Doorbell is a great addition to any smart home.

Images courtesy of Logitech