Incorporating sustainability in furniture design is the norm nowadays as more people find ways to contribute to the circular market. Creating eco-friendly furniture pieces means choosing recyclable materials and building them with minimal production waste as much as possible. Take the Fastener-Free Side Table, for instance, by product designer Marc Senar.

Renders for the design show it’s a multifunctional furniture that works as a stool, a side table, or even as a magazine or book stand. It’s a versatile user-friendly piece that requires no tools for assembly. It’s minimalist in its form and comprises of a spiral body and two locking components (covers).

As its name entails, the Fastener-Free Side table doesn’t require screws, bolts, or nuts to piece the parts together. Instead, this furniture takes shape as the body aligns with the spiral slots integrated onto the covers: one at the base and the other at the top.

Made entirely from sheet metal, the “beautifully engineered” coil-formed body locks into place as it forms. Despite the lack of screws or weld points, it is sturdy enough to hold various things and even to sit on. Meanwhile, its geometric form with round holes along with the monochromatic yellow finish add a pop of color to any interior setup.

It blends “playful geometry with industrial charm.” Moreover, the Fastener-Free Side table is flat-packable, which makes it sustainable in terms of logistics. It perfectly balances functional minimalism and sculptural design. Just pop the tip lid open for easy access of stored items or slide a magazine inside through the side gap.

Images courtesy of Marc Senar/Instagram